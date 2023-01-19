Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Goal difference a major factor as Belgium, Germany eye quarterfinal berth

Both Belgium and Germany are on four points each, with the Red Lions edging out the Honamas by a goal difference of two. The European teams should get the wins respectively, but the margin of victory will ensure automatic qualification.

Aashin Prasad
19 January, 2023 17:27 IST
19 January, 2023 17:27 IST
Belgium‘s players during a training session at Birsa Munda Stadium for the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, in Rourkela, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Belgium‘s players during a training session at Birsa Munda Stadium for the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, in Rourkela, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Both Belgium and Germany are on four points each, with the Red Lions edging out the Honamas by a goal difference of two. The European teams should get the wins respectively, but the margin of victory will ensure automatic qualification.

It all comes down to goal difference on the final day of the Pool B matches here at the World Cup as Belgium and Germany eye the top spot and a quarterfinal berth.

Belgium will take on Japan in the first game from the pool before Germany faces South Korea here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium. The defending champion will want to virtually secure the last eight spot before Germany’s game and not take the crossover path.

Both Belgium and Germany are on four points each, with the Red Lions edging out the Honamas by a goal difference of two. The European teams should get the wins respectively, but the margin of victory will ensure automatic qualification.

Michel van den Heuvel’s Belgium dominated play in the last match against Germany but couldn’t translate into goals, while Andre Henning’s men rode out the early storm before growing into the game to come out with a creditable draw.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrashes Chile 14-0 for new world record, Malaysia edges past New Zealand

Belgium, which walloped Korea in the opening game, will continue its attacking brand of hockey against Japan. One area that Belgium will want to rectify before the knockouts will be its penalty corner conversion rate – two goals from 12 attempts, with drag-flicking specialist Alexander Hendrickx scoring just once.

“They [Japan] are a strong side, and we don’t often play them. We were lucky that we played Korea earlier, and they are playing styles that are kind of similar. They are a very disciplined team, and we need to bring our A game tomorrow and try to score more goals than Germany does,” said Hendrickx.

German forwards Niklas Wellen and Christopher Ruhr will be key in the side getting a big win and having a chance of overtaking Belgium. Gonzalo Peillat and Tom Grambusch can provide the ammunition from penalty corners.

Korea, which is on three points after the win over Japan in its last match, is likely to take third place and move into the crossovers.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us