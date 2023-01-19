Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrashes Chile 14-0 for new world record, Malaysia edges past New Zealand

It was the biggest margin of defeat in the World Cup ever, bettering Australia’s 12-0 hammering of South Africa in the 2010 edition, also hosted by India in New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan
BHUBANESWAR 19 January, 2023 17:24 IST
BHUBANESWAR 19 January, 2023 17:24 IST
Netherland’s Jip Janssen in action against Chile in the last game of Pool C at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Netherland’s Jip Janssen in action against Chile in the last game of Pool C at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

It was the biggest margin of defeat in the World Cup ever, bettering Australia’s 12-0 hammering of South Africa in the 2010 edition, also hosted by India in New Delhi

Netherlands was expected to saunter to victory against Chile in its final Pool C match, and the Dutch duly obliged, registering a 14-0 win against the hapless South American debutant to finish on top of the pool. It becomes the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Hockey World Cup on Thursday.

It was the biggest-ever margin of defeat in the World Cup, bettering Australia’s 12-0 hammering of South Africa in the 2010 edition, also hosted by India in New Delhi. The goal-fest began in the seventh minute with Jip Janssen converting the first penalty corner (PC) of the match. Holland earned two more through the first quarter, but Chile defended well. The Chileans were at their best in the first 15 minutes, crowding their circle to thwart the Dutch. But that was what they could do as Holland, apparently warmed up enough, got down to business.

Four goals in eight minutes, three PCs and 61 per cent possession in the opposition half underlined their superiority at half-time. It only got better for the Dutch – and exponentially worse for Chile – who added six goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth, Teun Beins putting Holland’s 17th PC into the roof for the new record in the 49th minute.

Malaysia edges past New Zealand

Malaysia and New Zealand (in white) players vie for the ball during their FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match.

Malaysia and New Zealand (in white) players vie for the ball during their FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the other Pool C match, Malaysia upturned its form to upset New Zealand 3-2 and finish second in the pool. Tied on points, Malaysia started aggressively, making its intentions clear with a PC in the seventh minute. But it took the slightest touch from Faizal Saari to Shello Silverius’s hit to put the Asians ahead two minutes later.

Malaysia’s victory was orchestrated and executed by its experienced trio of Saari, captain Marhan Jalil and the veteran Razie Rahim – leading the attack, midfield and defence, respectively. They set the bar for the younger players, especially, Jalil, who constantly kept the passage to the front open with incisive passes for Malaysia to lead 1-0 at half time.

New Zealand was unable to breach a disciplined defence for three-quarters of the game. It was only in the final 15 minutes that the Black Sticks showed more urgency, scoring two goals in as many minutes – Sam Lane scoring the second for the 2500th World Cup goal – to level scores. But with New Zealand putting all its energies upfront, an absent defence meant Saari had all the time in the world to put it through goalkeeper Dominic Dixon’s legs three minutes from time.

THE RESULTS
Pool C: Malaysia 3 (Faizal Saari 2, Razie Rahim) bt New Zealand 2 (Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane);
Netherlands 14 (Jip Janssen 4, Thierry Brinkmann 3, Koen Bijen 2, Thijs van Dam, Terrance Pieters, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder) bt Chile 0.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us