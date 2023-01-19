Hockey World Cup: Netherlands breaks record of most goals in a men’s HWC match, beats Chile 14-0

Netherlands went past Australia’s record of most goals scored by a team in a single FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match on Thursday.

In its final Pool C match, three-time winner Netherlands scored its 13th goal in the 48th minute against Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to go past Australia’s 12-0 win over South Africa during the 2010 edition. The Dutch side eventually won the match 14-0.

Jip Janssen opening the account for the men in orange via a penalty corner in the sixth minute. Derck de Vilder (22nd minute), Thijs Van Dam (23rd minute), captain Thierry Brinkman (25th minute) added one goal each before Janssen scored his second in the 29th minute. Netherlands led the South American team 5-0 at half-time.

The third quarter proved to be the most productive one for Netherlands as it put six goals past Chile. Brinkman got his second strike three minutes into the second half. A minute later, Janssen completed his hat-trick via another Penalty Corner. Terrance Pieters (37th minute), Koen Bijen (40th minute) and Justen Blok (42nd minute) put their names on the score sheet with field goas before Janssen took his tally to four for the match a minute before the end of third quarter.

Koen Bijen (45th minute) scored again as soon as the final quarter began. The record-breaking goal came in the 48th minute when Teun Beins successfully converted a Penalty Corner. The 14th and final Netherlands goal came two minutes before the full-time hooter when captain Brinkman scored from a Penalty Corner to complete his hat-trick.

