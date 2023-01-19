Hockey World Cup live score: India vs Wales at 7.00 pm; Malaysia leads 1-0 vs New Zealand

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023- Day 6 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

New Zealand vs Malaysia (Match 17)

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ NZ’s circle penetration is stopped by the Malaysian defenders.

NZ’s circle penetration is stopped by the Malaysian defenders. ⦿ Another PC for Malaysia. Aminudin takes the flick, but it slips away from the goalpost.

Another PC for Malaysia. Aminudin takes the flick, but it slips away from the goalpost. ⦿ Greentree steals the ball and launches a sole counter attack, Simon Child attempts a tomahawk to score a gaol, however, is unsuccessful.

Greentree steals the ball and launches a sole counter attack, Simon Child attempts a tomahawk to score a gaol, however, is unsuccessful. ⦿ Defence seems shaky on the NZ side as Malaysia gets a PC. They are unable to capitalise as Razie flicks it to Marhan to deflect it, but failes to hit the target.

Defence seems shaky on the NZ side as Malaysia gets a PC. They are unable to capitalise as Razie flicks it to Marhan to deflect it, but failes to hit the target. ⦿ WHAT A CHANCE FOR MALAYSIA! Shello almost gets it in before Dixon, the Kiwi goalkeeper saves his attempt twice.

WHAT A CHANCE FOR MALAYSIA! Shello almost gets it in before Dixon, the Kiwi goalkeeper saves his attempt twice. ⦿ New Zealand starts off with higher press.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Even though NZ was dominating the field Malaysia comes from behind.

Even though NZ was dominating the field Malaysia comes from behind. ⦿ Faizal slightly touches the ball in the Kiwi circle after Shello’s pass outside the circle. Malaysia leads 1-0.

⦿ Woods foot touches the ball in the Kiwi circle. Penalty corner for Malaysia, Razie Rahim misses.

Woods foot touches the ball in the Kiwi circle. Penalty corner for Malaysia, Razie Rahim misses. ⦿ Humidity in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar will play a vital role in the matches today.

Humidity in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar will play a vital role in the matches today. ⦿ Faiz Jali leads the Malay attack, but they fail to enter the NZ circle.

Faiz Jali leads the Malay attack, but they fail to enter the NZ circle. ⦿ The Kiwis seem to have the upper hand as the Black Sticks dominate ball possession in the first half of the first quarter.

The Kiwis seem to have the upper hand as the Black Sticks dominate ball possession in the first half of the first quarter. ⦿ Russell flicks the ball, but it goes wide by a mile.

Russell flicks the ball, but it goes wide by a mile. ⦿ Whistle comes to Malaysia’s rescue as Othman saves one. However, a PC in favour of the Kiwis.

Whistle comes to Malaysia’s rescue as Othman saves one. However, a PC in favour of the Kiwis. ⦿ The match starts and the two teams start aggressively.

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER?

New Zealand defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey match.

INDIA VS WALES PREVIEW (Uthra Ganesan)

On paper, India will be firm favourite to win, and win big, against Wales in its final Pool D match in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The gap between the two teams is evident in every possible way – ranking, experience, legacy, expectations, support. It’s the last two ones that will be what India coach Graham Reid calls dual-edged swords. That and the danger of crossing the faint, barely visible line between confidence and overconfidence.

READ: India to focus on own strengths, go big against Wales

After playing their first two league matches in Rourkela, the teams landed in Bhubaneswar on Monday and have been sweating it out at what has virtually been their home for the past few years. The injury to Hardik Singh was a dampener but things are looking better for the youngster for future games. The 15,000-capacity Kalinga Stadium is expected to be packed and while Wales did face the crowd in Rourkela, this would be the first time the Welsh would feel the full force of it, playing against the host.

FULL SQUADS India team P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Head Coach: Graham Reid Wales team Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard Head Coach: Daniel Newcombe

India’s defence has come good against tougher opponents so far in the competition and will be looking to maintain the momentum against Wales without getting complacent. The Indian forward line of Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh will be looking to finally find their shots on target although it won’t be easy – the Welsh were overwhelmed in their first two games but not without a gritty defensive display. And India’s penalty corner conversion, the one area of concern for the host, will be tested. As of now, India’s actual win margin requirement will depend on the result of Spain vs England match earlier in the day.

READ: Hockey World Cup - India’s quarterfinals qualification scenarios explained

Of course, the best option for India vis-a-vis the other Pool D game would be Spain defeating England. That would not only see Spain leapfrog into second position but also leave India to manage just a win to top the Pool without bothering with the number of goals. Spain has had one win so far but the youthful side has been impressive in its confident and tactical play and will not be an easy opponent for its European rival. At the same time, England’s woes with penalty corners has continued, making any bets on the result of the face-off risky.

