Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: India to focus on own strengths, go big against Wales

As for any update on Hardik Singh’s injury, Indian coach Graham Reid refused to get into the details but did mention that the MRI was much better than what they had hoped.

Uthra Ganesan
BHUBANESWAR 18 January, 2023 19:15 IST
BHUBANESWAR 18 January, 2023 19:15 IST
Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid (left) and captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference on the eve of the Group D match against Wales in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid (left) and captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference on the eve of the Group D match against Wales in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

As for any update on Hardik Singh’s injury, Indian coach Graham Reid refused to get into the details but did mention that the MRI was much better than what they had hoped.

India’s pursuit of the top spot in Pool D might just come down to goal difference in its last league match against Wales but while the team admits it will be good to know the details, it is not losing any sleep over it.

Both coach Graham Reid and captain Harmanpreet Singh were on the same page when asked about the scoreboard pressure. “It’s probably an advantage knowing what your objective is but I don’t think we will be getting transfixed on it, it’s dangerous. You play your normal game, move the ball around, play simple. If you continuously worry about the result the adrenaline becomes too much. The message will be to keep it simple and stay patient.

EXPLAINED: INDIA’S QUARTERFINALS QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS

“Wales is a very good team, they will hurt you if you give too much space. Like in cricket, if you are batting second, you know what you need to score. But as far as preparations are concerned, there is no difference, the focus is on winning, not playing differently,” Reid explained on the eve of the game.

Harmanpreet agreed. “When we get that update (of what we need to do), it is better. But our focus is to play our best. Even if we know we need only one or two goals, it’s not like we are going to go in with that mindset.

The coach is also not worried about the lack of goals so far from his team but did mention what he expected from his forwards. “I am not sure there is any specific reason. We have created enough opportunities, I would be worried if we were not doing that. We just need to focus on the execution of skills. To be honest I am very proud of the way my team has played.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: India favourite against Wales, needs to guard against complacency

“I think the most important thing is adding a bit of calmness, sometimes they are rushing a little bit and not making the right choices. But those things can happen to anyone in the heat of the moment. Against England we made better choices, our position is okay – we just need to execute it,” he said.

Reid also defended the low penalty corner conversion rate, something that has been common for most sides so far here, crediting instead the PC defence. “What we are seeing is the next generation of PC defence. With video analyses, you pretty much analyse a lot of things from around the corner, trying to block options. I think what happens in World Cups or big games is that you end up with a team that is well-drilled because everyone is together, everyone has the best runners,” he said.

As for any update on Hardik Singh’s injury, the coach refused to get into the details. “I am not going to give any details. We will decide tomorrow, watch this space. The MRI was much better than what we have hoped, it gives us hope of him playing again in this tournament. It was certainly better than what we had thought,” was all he was willing to say.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us