Hockey

Hockey World Cup: India’s quarterfinals qualification scenarios explained

Hockey World Cup 2023: Here is how India can reach the quarterfinals and the opponents it can face.

Team Sportstar
18 January, 2023 21:07 IST
18 January, 2023 21:07 IST
Graham Reid and his India side is currently at second place in Pool D in the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Graham Reid and his India side is currently at second place in Pool D in the Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hockey World Cup 2023: Here is how India can reach the quarterfinals and the opponents it can face.

India has played two games so far at the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha. It started the campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, followed by a goalless draw against England.

READ | HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE

The team sits second in Pool D with four points. England is the team leading the Pool by virtue of better goal difference. Here is the points table before the final group games:

POOL D

StandingsTeamPlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1England 210154
2India210124
3Spain211023
4Wales2020-90

Graham Reid’s side will take on Wales in the final group stage game and will look to seal its passage to the last-eight stage of the World Cup.

Here is how the team can make it to the quarterfinals and the different scenarios in Pool D.

How many teams will directly advance to quarterfinals?

All group toppers, which means four teams, will directly advance to the quarterfinals. The second and third-placed teams in every Pool will play the crossover matches.

How can India qualify for quarterfinals?

Having already secured four points, India is guaranteed to make it to the crossover fixtures.

For it to secure an outright qualification, it has to win its last game against Wales, and needs England to lose or draw against Spain. If England wins, then India needs to better England’s winning margin by at least four goals.

Which team can India face in the quarterfinals?

If India tops Pool D and reaches the last-eight stage directly, it will face the winner of the last crossover match. The last crossover will be played between the teams finishing second in Pool B and third in Pool A. Based on the current standings and points table, the match is likely to be between France (A) and Germany (B).

There is also a possibility of Belgium ending second in Pool B if Germany wins and improve its goal difference in its last group stage game.

Which team can India face in the crossovers?

If India goes through to the crossovers with a second-place finish in Pool D, it will play the team finishing third in Pool C on January 22. India’s opponent is likely to be the loser of Thursday’s Pool C game between New Zealand and Malaysia.

If India wins this crossover, it will face Pool B topper in the quarterfinals on January 24, which is likely to be Belgium.

If India goes through to the crossovers with a third-place finish in Pool D, it will play the team finishing second in Pool C on January 22. India’s opponent will be the winner of Pool C game between New Zealand and Malaysia.

If India wins this crossover, it will face Pool A winner in the quarterfinals on January 24, which is likely to be Australia.

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us