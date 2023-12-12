MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals

India beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling FIH Men’s Junior World Cup quarterfinal in Malaysia on Tuesday. The Uttam Singh-led side will take on Germany in the semifinals.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 10:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal.
FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

India beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling FIH Men’s Junior World Cup quarterfinal in Malaysia on Tuesday. The Uttam Singh-led side will take on Germany in the semifinals on Thursday.

Timo Boers (5th minute) and Pepijn van der Heijden (16th minute) both successfully converted Penalty Corners to give the Dutch a 2-0 lead going into half-time.

However, India started playing more aggressively in the second half and got the reward as Araijeet Singh Hundal set up the opening goal scored by Aditya Arjun Lalage (34th minute). A minute later, the Men in Blue received a Penalty Stroke which Araijeet duly converted to level the score.

Olivier Hortensius scored via a Penalty Corner a minute before the end of the third quarter to restore the Netherlands’ lead.

Sourabh Kushwaha found the equaliser for India in the 52nd minute and five minutes later, Uttam scored the decisive goal from a Penalty Corner. The Dutch side had multiple Penalty Corners in the final minute but could not convert any of them which would have taken the match to shootout.

Related Topics

FIH Junior World Cup /

Uttam Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA: One in five players at Women’s World Cup 2023 abused online
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: PSG’s knockout hopes hinge on crunch Dortmund tie
    AFP
  5. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams leave for 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia
    PTI
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beats Canada 10-1 to make it to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA: One in five players at Women’s World Cup 2023 abused online
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: PSG’s knockout hopes hinge on crunch Dortmund tie
    AFP
  5. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment