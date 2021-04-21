FIH Hockey Pro League: India-Great Britain matches postponed

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Great Britain, scheduled for May 8-9 in London, were on Wednesday postponed following the U.K. government’s decision to add India to the travel ‘red list’.

“FIH, Hockey India and Great Britain Hockey are monitoring the evolution of the situation in the hope of rearranging these matches at a later date,” a FIH release said.

India will still travel to Europe in May to play the Pro League matches against Spain (May 15-16) and Germany (May 22-23) while Great Britain will host Germany (May 12-13), USA (Women, May 22-23) and Spain (Men, May 22-23).

ALSO READ - M. S. Dhoni’s parents test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Australia and New Zealand are continuing their efforts to find a date for the matches between them following the announcement of a trans-Tasman travel bubble this week. The U.K. government added India to its COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ on Monday. From April 23 onwards, U.K. residents arriving from India will have to quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights.

Others from India will not be able to travel to the U.K. at all.

India has recorded a total of 2,95,041 fresh infections in the last 24 hours while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark.