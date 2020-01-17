Hockey Men's Pro League 2020, India vs Netherlands: When and where to watch, timings, live streaming details

Indian hockey team will take on world no 3 Netherlands in the opening match of the FIH Men's Pro League 2020 on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. After opting out of the inaugural edition last year, world no 5 India will play the Oranje in a two-legged tie played on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

Netherlands, which won the bronze medals in the previous edition, will look to begin its preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a strong performance against the Men in Blue. The sides last met at the same venue in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup where Billy Baker's men dumped India out of the tournament with a close 2-1 win.

However, there has been little to separate the two sides over the past 10 encounters with India winning four matches and Netherlands emerging victorious five times. The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the 2018 Champions Trophy round robin clash in Breda.

When is the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands?

In the Hockey Pro League, India and Netherlands will play two matches on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

Where is the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands taking place?

The Hockey Pro League matches between India and Netherlands will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

What time does the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands start?

The first Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands will start at 7 pm IST on Saturday, January 18.

The second Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands will start at 5 pm IST on Sunday, January 19.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hockey Pro League match between India and Netherlands?

The first match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

The second match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

Where will the India vs Netherlands hockey match be streamed live online?

Hotstar will provide live streaming for the matches between India and Netherlands.