Women's hockey: India juniors beat Chile 2-0

The Indian juniors extended their unbeaten run by notching up a 2-0 victory over Chile’s senior side at the Prince of Wales Country Club here. Playing their fifth match of the tour of Chile, Sangita Kumari and Sushma Kumari scored goals in the last quarter to hand India the win.

It was an open contest between the two teams during the first three quarters, with neither team managing to break the deadlock. There were chances for both the teams through open play and set pieces, but the defences stood tall to deny their opponents.

India looked like it was under pressure during a phase of play in the second quarter when it conceded back-to-back penalty corners, but some good defending inside the striking circle made sure the host didn’t take the lead.

On the attack

A similar story unfolded in the third quarter, but it was India which was on the attack, seeing a penalty corner execution being defended well by Chile’s senior team in the 32nd minute. The host itself had a penalty corner three minutes later, but again it was the defence that was successful.

ALSO READ | India suffers first defeat in Argentina

India drew first blood as it orchestrated a beautiful team move to open the scoring through Sangita (48 minute). The young forward took her chance confidently, and maintained her goal-scoring form. Minutes later, Chile had a glorious chance to equalise through a penalty corner, but India’s rushers performed their task decently enough.

In the 56th minute, it was the visiting team’s turn to get a penalty corner, which proved to be the decisive moment in the match.

A well executed drag-flick and a successful strike off a rebound by Sushma Kumari hit the back of the net, and extended India’s lead to two goals, which it was able to maintain for the remaining few minutes to snatch its fourth win in five matches in Chile.