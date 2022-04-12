India loses bronze medal match at FIH Junior Women's World Cup

India lost the bronze medal to England in a penalty shootout at the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup on Tuesday in Potchefstroom. England won 3-0 in the shootout after India missed all its penalties.

Mumtaz Khan scored twice for India in the second and fourth quarter, while Millie Giglio and Claudia Swain struck for England to finish the game 2-2 at full-time.

With the defeat, India failed at equalling its best finish at the World Cup, where it won bronze in the 2013 edition.

