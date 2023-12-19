MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 

The third quarter saw India exhibiting a strong display of defence as Germany was awarded two penalty corners but couldn’t convert either of the opportunities.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 19:33 IST , VALENCIA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek was one of the goalscorers for India.
Abhishek was one of the goalscorers for India. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

Abhishek was one of the goalscorers for India. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Germany 2-3 in its third match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday.

Abhishek and Shamsher Singh were the two goal-scorers for India.

The Indian team took the lead early in the game with a field goal from Abhishek (9’), which was quickly followed up by another field goal from Shamsher Singh (14’) as the first quarter ended with the score reading 2-0 in favour of India.

The second quarter was a hard-fought one with both teams vying for goals, but it was Malte Hellwig (28’) who found the back of the net for Germany late in the second quarter as the score read 2-1 at halftime with India holding on to the lead.

ALSO READ: India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 

The third quarter saw India exhibiting a strong display of defence as Germany was awarded two penalty corners but couldn’t convert either of the opportunities.

With the match hanging well in the balance, Germany managed to equalise by means of a penalty stroke from Christopher Ruhr (50’).

Germany then netted another goal to take the lead courtesy of a penalty corner conversion from Gonzalo Peillat (51’) and went on to win the match 3-2, having not conceded any goals after the first quarter.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will play France next on December 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep gone, Arshdeep and Axar take strike; India 183/7 (42) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
  4. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 1-3 ESP Highlights, FIH Junior World Cup match: Alvarez scores brace as Spain defeats India to win bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep gone, Arshdeep and Axar take strike; India 183/7 (42) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment