Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Germany 2-3 in its third match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday.

Abhishek and Shamsher Singh were the two goal-scorers for India.

The Indian team took the lead early in the game with a field goal from Abhishek (9’), which was quickly followed up by another field goal from Shamsher Singh (14’) as the first quarter ended with the score reading 2-0 in favour of India.

The second quarter was a hard-fought one with both teams vying for goals, but it was Malte Hellwig (28’) who found the back of the net for Germany late in the second quarter as the score read 2-1 at halftime with India holding on to the lead.

The third quarter saw India exhibiting a strong display of defence as Germany was awarded two penalty corners but couldn’t convert either of the opportunities.

With the match hanging well in the balance, Germany managed to equalise by means of a penalty stroke from Christopher Ruhr (50’).

Germany then netted another goal to take the lead courtesy of a penalty corner conversion from Gonzalo Peillat (51’) and went on to win the match 3-2, having not conceded any goals after the first quarter.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will play France next on December 20 at 3:30 PM IST.