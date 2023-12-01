MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India names 24-member men’s team for Five Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

India will play against hosts Spain, Germany, France and Belgium in the 5 Nations tournament, which will serve as the preparatory event ahead of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League games. 

Published : Dec 01, 2023 13:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - India will be led by Harmanpreet Singh (extreme left)
FILE - India will be led by Harmanpreet Singh (extreme left) | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE - India will be led by Harmanpreet Singh (extreme left) | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian en’s Hockey Team for the upcoming 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, scheduled to be held from 15th to 22nd December in Valencia, Spain.

India will play against hosts Spain, Germany, France and Belgium in the 5 Nations tournament, which will serve as the preparatory event ahead of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League games. 

ALSO READ: Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents

The 24-member squad features a mix of experienced and young faces, who will be led by ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Sumit and Amit Rohidas have been named as Harman’s deputies for this tour.

The goalkeeping department will see the return of Suraj Karkera to the squad, along with regular features PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak. In defence, Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the charge alongside Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

The midfield features Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, and young faces like Yashdeep Siwach and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Meanwhile, the forward line comprises Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Karthi Selvam, Dilpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

ALSO READ: India goes down 3-4 against Germany in in Women’s Junior World Cup

Speaking on the team selection, Indian Men’s Hockey Team head coach Craig Fulton said, “We are going with a well-balanced side with a good mix of youth and experience. The tournament provides us with a great platform to try out different things and adjust ourselves accordingly. It also provides the younger players with a great opportunity to showcase their talent and experience the pressure of facing the top teams in the world.”

“The next seven months are very important for us, we have a lot of games to play before the Paris 2024 Olympics, and it’s very important we follow a process and go step-by-step,” he added.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 
GOALKEEPERS
1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
3. Suraj Karkera
DEFENDERS 
4. Jarmanpreet Singh 
5. Jugraj Singh
6. Amit Rohidas (VC) 
7. Harmanpreet Singh (C)  
8. Varun Kumar
9. Sumit (VC)
10. Sanjay
11. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 
MIDFIELDERS 
12. Yashdeep Siwach  
13. Vivek Sagar Prasad  
14. Nilakanta Sharma
15. Rajkumar Pal
16. Shamsher Singh 
17. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
FORWARDS 
18. Mandeep Singh
19. Abhishek
20. Sukhjeet Singh  
21. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
22. Karthi Selvam
23. Dilpreet Singh
24. Akashdeep Singh

