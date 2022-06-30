Five members of Indian men's hockey national camp test COVID-19 positive

Hockey India announced that two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian men's team have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The men's team is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the national camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

"The RTPCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. They have mild symptoms and have been isolated," an official Hockey India release stated.

The team team had returned to the National Camp after playing against Belgium and Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers on Monday.

The camp which includes 31 players will conclude on July 23 before the team's departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

India will be led by Manpreet Singh and is scheduled to begin its campaign against Ghana on July 31. India, placed in Pool B, will also take on host England, Wales and Canada in the league matches,

Indian squad for national camp

SQUAD: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Pawan, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma have been called-up along with Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran, Ashis Kumar Topno and Shilanand Lakra.