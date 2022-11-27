IND vs AUS hockey Test:Govers slams hat-trick as Australia routs India 7-4

Blake Govers once again became India’s nemesis, slamming a hat-trick to lead Australia’s 7-4 rout in a high-scoring second hockey Test of the five-match series in Adelaide on Sunday.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh led by example to give it the early advantage when he converted a penalty in the third minute.

But its joy was short-lived as the Kookaburras bounced back with Govers and Jack Welch leading the goal spree.

Having scored the winning goals in its close 5-4 victory in the first Test on Saturday, Govers was once again in the thick of action.

He scored his goals in the 12th, 27th and 53rd minute respectively, while Welch struck a brace in the 17th and 24th minute.

Jake Whetton (48th) and Jacob Anderson (49th) were the other goal scorers for the Kookaburras as they extended their winning streak over India to 12 matches.

Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (penalty 36th) struck the other two goals for India, while Harmanpreet completed his brace in the final minute (60th) of the match. The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday.