India vs China LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW

Little time to get into the groove, an under-the-weather Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, teams unsure of the scheduling and officials racing against time to get everything in place will mark the return of international hockey to Chennai when teams take to the field on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.

For the host, it will be the final opportunity to try out its plans and personnel before the Asian Games next month amidst high pressure and higher expectations at the revamped Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. For everyone else, it will be a chance to assess their opponents in what is being billed as a test event ahead of the big-ticket outing in Hangzhou.

FULL PREVIEW BY UTHRA GANESAN

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India and China have faced off in the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions. India has won three while Pakistan claimed one victory.

Played: 4 | India: 3 | China: 1

Last Result: India 9-0 China, Asian Champions Trophy 2016

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Thursday, August 6, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 3 South Korea vs Japan - 04:00 PM IST Malaysia vs Pakistan - 06:15 PM IST India vs China - 08:30 PM IST