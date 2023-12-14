MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Germany LIVE score, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: IND starting XI; Match starts at 3:30 PM; When, where to watch

IND vs GER: Follow live updates of the India vs Germany FIH Junior World Cup semifinals from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Updated : Dec 14, 2023 15:27 IST

Team Sportstar
India faces Germany in the semifinal.
India faces Germany in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment
lightbox-info

India faces Germany in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the India vs Germany FIH Junior World Cup semifinals from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • December 14, 2023 15:16
    India starting XI
  • December 14, 2023 15:09
    Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup India Squad

    Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav 

    Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali 

    Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh 

    Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami

    Replacement players: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra

  • December 14, 2023 14:52
    Preview

    Following an exhilarating comeback win against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, the Indian Colts are set to face the formidable Germans in the semifinal on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.


    In the previous matches, India secured a 4-2 victory against Korea, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Spain, and bounced back with a commanding 10-1 win over Canada, ultimately securing a second-place finish in Pool C. India triumphed over the Netherlands, a European powerhouse ranked fourth in world rankings, in a thrilling quarterfinal clash, staging a remarkable comeback to conquer the Dutch with a 4-3 scoreline.


    Reflecting on the incredible turnaround in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and playing under pressure, Captain Uttam Singh, “We are now used to playing under pressure. Be it the Asia Cup Final against Pakistan or the Bronze Medal match in the Sultan of Johor Cup, we have played and won under pressure. It’s something we have worked on and we have developed a skill set. It also helps that five players from the existing team were part of the previous Junior World Cup, so our experience also comes in handy.”


    The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team has faced Germany four times this year and has lost on all four occasions, with their last defeat coming in the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 3-6. Notably, India faltered to Germany by 2-4 in the semifinals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 as well.


    LIVE STREAMING INFO


    The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 semifinals in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.


    The match starts at 3:30 PM on Thursday, December 14, 2023. 

Related Topics

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: KAR 99/4 (25); Nikin, Shrijith fall in quick succession vs RAJ
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany LIVE score, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: IND starting XI; Match starts at 3:30 PM; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2023: Manisha Ramadass wins Sportswoman of the Year (Parasports)
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W, one-off Test: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffers freak run-out, misses maiden fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana named vice-captain.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Germany LIVE score, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: IND starting XI; Match starts at 3:30 PM; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany Live Streaming Info: Schedule, squad; When and where to watch Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: Video referrals for Spain causes controversy, field umpires have final word
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. India captain Uttam keen to be World Champion at the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: KAR 99/4 (25); Nikin, Shrijith fall in quick succession vs RAJ
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany LIVE score, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: IND starting XI; Match starts at 3:30 PM; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2023: Manisha Ramadass wins Sportswoman of the Year (Parasports)
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W, one-off Test: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffers freak run-out, misses maiden fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana named vice-captain.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment