India vs Japan LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Here is all you need before India vs japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 10:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jugraj Singh celebrates scoring for India against Pakistan.
Jugraj Singh celebrates scoring for India against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN
infoIcon

Jugraj Singh celebrates scoring for India against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

PREVIEW

The last match between India and Japan ended in a draw that was dominated by the host but frustratingly defended by the reigning Asian Games champion to blunt the battery of Indian attacks.

On Friday, India will be looking to find a way to break that down as it seeks a spot in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

BLOG | India vs Japan LIVE score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal; Match underway

Having finished unbeaten on top of the pool table, India will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games in just over a month.

FULL PREVIEW BY UTHRA GANESAN

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India - 27 | Japan - 3 | Draw - 4

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 11, 2023. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 11
Pakistan vs China - 3.30 pm IST
Malaysia vs Korea - 6 pm IST
India vs Japan - 8.30 pm IST

