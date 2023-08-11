PREVIEW
The last match between India and Japan ended in a draw that was dominated by the host but frustratingly defended by the reigning Asian Games champion to blunt the battery of Indian attacks.
On Friday, India will be looking to find a way to break that down as it seeks a spot in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
BLOG | India vs Japan LIVE score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal; Match underway
Having finished unbeaten on top of the pool table, India will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games in just over a month.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
India - 27 | Japan - 3 | Draw - 4
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 11, 2023. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 11
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Score: IND 0-0 JPN; Malaysia advances to final
- India vs Japan LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
- New look East Bengal keen to arrest derby slide against Mohun Bagan
- India vs Japan LIVE score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal; Harmanpreet’s dragflick saved
- Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE