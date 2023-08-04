India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Lineups, match updates; streaming info

August 04, 2023 18:59

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 4, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.