India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Lineups, match updates; streaming info

- August 04, 2023 19:19India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh talks to Sportstar
The Indian skipper struck twice in India’s romping win against China.
- August 04, 2023 19:11Japan’s last result
Korea 2-1 Japan
Goals: KOR: JungHo Kim, Cheoleon Park
JPN: Ryoma Ooka
- August 04, 2023 19:11India’s last result
India 7-2 China
Goals: IND: Harmanpreet Singh 2, Varun Kumar 2, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.
CHN: Jiesheng Gao. Wenhui E
- August 04, 2023 18:59LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 4, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.
Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
