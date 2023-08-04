MagazineBuy Print

India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Lineups, match updates; streaming info

India vs Japan: Catch the live score and updates from the IND vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Aug 04, 2023 19:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match.
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Japan match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

  • August 04, 2023 19:19
    India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh talks to Sportstar

    The Indian skipper struck twice in India’s romping win against China.

  • August 04, 2023 19:11
    Japan’s last result

    Korea 2-1 Japan

    Goals: KOR: JungHo Kim, Cheoleon Park

    JPN: Ryoma Ooka

  • August 04, 2023 19:11
    India’s last result

    India 7-2 China

    Goals: IND: Harmanpreet Singh 2, Varun Kumar 2, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

    CHN: Jiesheng Gao. Wenhui E

  • August 04, 2023 18:59
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

    The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 4, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

    Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

    The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

    Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

    The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

    The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
