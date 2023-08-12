India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy: India completes 4-3 comeback win to win 4th title

- August 12, 2023 22:21Full Time: IND 4-3 MAS
INDIA HAS DONE IT! A FOURTH TITLE, CLINCHED AFTER OVERTURNING A DEFICIT.
- August 12, 2023 22:1960’
Final minute of the game and India in firm control of the ball in the Malaysia half.
- August 12, 2023 22:1858’
SAVE! Sukhjeet Singh’s tomahawk from the top of the circle is thwarted by Othman again.
- August 12, 2023 22:1758’
Just over two minutes left for the Indians to see out. There is a yellow card for Azuan Hasan also which means Malaysia will end one player down.
- August 12, 2023 22:1456’ IND 4-3 MAS - Akashdeep Singh
GOAL! AKASHDEEP SINGH HAS PUT INDIA AHEAD! Sukhjeet wins the ball high on the pitch. He plays it to Mandeep who in turns sets up a shot for Akashdeep. His strike bulges the right side of the goal.
- August 12, 2023 22:1355’
Another miss from Harmanpreet Singh. He moves to the second better but misses the target.
- August 12, 2023 22:1255’
Another PC for India after Karthi’s pass in the circle hits a Malaysian foot.
- August 12, 2023 22:1154’
SAVE! Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick is stopped by Othman. How good has the Malaysia keeper been today under pressure?
- August 12, 2023 22:1054’
A penalty corner for India. Sukhjeet with a dribble onm the right side and the ball is sent over the baseline.
- August 12, 2023 22:1054’
Sumit with incredible control to dribble out the ball from trouble.
- August 12, 2023 22:0852’
ANOTHER SAVE! Othman charges out of his line to deny Sukhjeet’s shot.
- August 12, 2023 22:0751’
SAVE! Othman denies Karthi’s shot from the left end of the circle.
- August 12, 2023 22:0751’
Amit Rohidas does his job to squeeze out the spac for the drag flick.
- August 12, 2023 22:0650’
A penalty corner for Malaysia. Muhajir Abdu with the circle entry and Hardik Singh with the error.
- August 12, 2023 22:0449’
Manpreet with an attempt to enter the Malaysia circle but the ball is taken off him.
- August 12, 2023 22:0348’
Chants of ‘India India’ trying to push the home team for a fourth goal.
- August 12, 2023 22:0147’
A green card for Fitri Saari and Malaysia has to play one man down for the next two minutes.
- August 12, 2023 21:5946’
The final quarter underway. Can India pull a sensational comeback.
- August 12, 2023 21:5845’ IND 3-3 MAS - Gurjant Singh
India is level. The Mayor Radhakrisjmam Stadium is absolutely bouncing. Harmanpreet fires the ball in and a couple of passes later, Gurjant gets a tap in at goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:5745’ IND 2-3 MAS - Harmanpreet Singh
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty stroke.
India breaks on a counter and Sukhjeet is tripped in the circle for a chance for India. The skipper makes no mistake.
- August 12, 2023 21:5444’
Two misses by India. Najmi Jazlan’s corner is saved and India breaks on a lightning fast counter. The first shot by Mandeep is saved while the second Jarmanpreet goes over the goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:5343’
A penalty corner for Malaysia. Muhajir Abdu with a speedy run into the circle. He is able to find an Indian foot and a chance Malaysia to add a fourth.
- August 12, 2023 21:5042’
Harmanpreet and Mandeep combine down the left flank but the latter’s squared ball is saved by Othman.
- August 12, 2023 21:4740’
Akashdeep Singh sounds the board but the umpire sees an infringement in the shot and Malaysia escapes unscathed.
- August 12, 2023 21:4538’
Faiz Jali with Malaysia’s next circle penetration but his reverse stick swipe is saved by Pathak.
- August 12, 2023 21:4437’
Abu Kamal Azrai with a look at goal but his swing misses the ball. A free hit for India for dangerous play.
- August 12, 2023 21:4436’
SAVE! Karthi Selvam intercepts as Malaysia tries to play out from the back. He enters the circle but his shot is saved by Othman.
- August 12, 2023 21:4336’
Jugraj Singh’s drag flick is wide of the target and Malaysia holds on.
- August 12, 2023 21:4236’
Karthi Selvam wins a penalty corner for India.
- August 12, 2023 21:4235’
An aerial ball aimed at Sukhjeet in the circle but a Malaysian defender gets it clear of danger.
- August 12, 2023 21:4134’
Akashdeep mistraps which allows Malaysia to turnover the ball.
- August 12, 2023 21:3933’
Sumit flashes the ball across the face of goal but no Indian stick in the circle connects with it.
- August 12, 2023 21:3833’
The first rusher deflects the ball off the stick and India continues from a long corner.
- August 12, 2023 21:3833’
A penalty corner to the home team after a raised ball in the Malaysia circle.
- August 12, 2023 21:3831’
India starts the play for the second half.
- August 12, 2023 21:29Half Time
After India went ahead in the ninth minute, not many would have predicted Malayisa to be the leader at the half way point. But it has been some relentless attacking hockey from the Speedy Tigers to pull back into the contest and then consolidate. A real challenge for Craig Fulton.
- August 12, 2023 21:2330’
Shamsher with a long dribble that started from the centre of the field and ran all the way through the left baseline. His final pass is intercepted.
- August 12, 2023 21:2229’
India tries a circle entry from the right but the ball is intercepted.
- August 12, 2023 21:2128’ IND 1-3 MAS - Aminuddin Muhamad
GOAAL! The locals here are stunned! Muhamad Aminudin dragflicks the ball into the roof of the net. Malaysia is ahead by two goals!
- August 12, 2023 21:1927’
India is back to its full complement. But it’s Malaysia on the attack again from the right and wins another PC.
- August 12, 2023 21:1723’
Jugraj gives away a foul outside the D by bodychecking Khaliq. PC for Malaysia!
Relief for India as Razie’s dragflick goes wide of the goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:1722’
Another chance for 10-man India with Mandeep cutting in from the right but his tomahawk goes over the goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:1721’
Vivek Sagar gets a loose ball after India looks to evade the traffic inside the Malaysia circle. The midfielder smashes it high and at goal but Othman gets a strong hand to make the save!
India’s Sukhjeet gets a green card! 2-minute suspension!
- August 12, 2023 21:1018’ IND 1-2 MAS - Razie Rahim
GOAL! MALAYSIA TAKES THE LEAD! Shello Silverius mistraps the injection but Malaysia gets a second bite. This time Shello does not make a mistake neither does Razie Rahim in dragging the ball into the net.
- August 12, 2023 21:0518'
A penalty corner for Malaysia. Fitri Saari intercepts Amit Rohidas’ pass and then finds Sumit’s foot. India has referred the decision looking for a raised ball but to no avail.
- August 12, 2023 21:0416’
A green card for Gurjant Singh and India is down to 10 men for the next two minutes.
- August 12, 2023 21:0316’
Malaysia gets the second quarter underway.
- August 12, 2023 21:0115’
Hardik Singh’s stick gets stuck in th turf leading to the injection not reaching the battery at the top of the circle. Malaysia covers the space and sees the attack out.
- August 12, 2023 20:5915’
A penalty corner for India. Karthi Selvam does the trick again for India, hitting the body of Shello Silverius.
- August 12, 2023 20:5914’ IND 1-1 MAS - Abu Kamal Azrai
Azuan Hasan enters the circle from the right. He squares the ball which is played at Indian bodies but a deflection lands it for Abu Kamal Azrai to put it home.
- August 12, 2023 20:5713’
Harmanpreet is surrounded by two Malaysian players when he has the ball deep in his own half. Unfazed as ever, the Indian captain makes his way out of danger.
- August 12, 2023 20:5411’
Sukhjeet nearly steals the ball off Muhajir Abdu but his final pass after the intercept goes out of play.
- August 12, 2023 20:5310’
Akashdeep traps an aerial in the circle and then takes a shot. Hafizuddin Othman is up for the challenge and steps out to save the shot.
- August 12, 2023 20:529’ IND 1-0 MAS - Jugraj Singh
India leads! Harmanpreet is not on the pitch for the drag flick but Jugraj Singh does not let that stop India. A thundering drag flick into the left corner of the goal.
- August 12, 2023 20:518’
A penalty corner for India. Karthi Selvam is fouled on his way to the circle by Azuan Hasan.
- August 12, 2023 20:508’
Harmanpreet slaps a shot into the circle. It even hits the board but not off an Indian stick. A long corner to the home team.
- August 12, 2023 20:486’
Vivek Sagar Prasad snaps at the stick of Fitri Saari at takes the ball away. Malaysia on the front foot so far.
- August 12, 2023 20:475’
The ball is fails to get a stick in the circle and the attack ends for Malaysia.
- August 12, 2023 20:475’
Hamranpreet Singh fouls Ashran Hamsami near the circle and a dangereous free hit coming up for Malaysia.
- August 12, 2023 20:453’
Abu Kamal Azrai again makes way into the cirlce from the left only to be stopped by Jarmanpreet Singh.
- August 12, 2023 20:442’
Sumit with a mistrap on the left flank brings an end to India’s first attack.
- August 12, 2023 20:431’
Abu Kamal Azrai with a circle entry from the left and a shot. It goes wide of the far post.
- August 12, 2023 20:431’
Akashdeep Singh wins the ball and nearly makes a threatening attack.
- August 12, 2023 20:42Push back
Malaysia starts the first quarter.
- August 12, 2023 20:40Anthems done!
The national anthems of both the teams are played and we’re ready for the start of the match.
- August 12, 2023 20:07PR Sreejesh - Milestone Man
The Indian goalkeeper completed 300 caps during the semifinal against Japan on Friday. Here is what he had to say about his journey so far and the support from his teammates.
- August 12, 2023 19:59Indian team appears for practice
India captain Harmanpreet Singh is the first on the pitch and is greeted by loud cheers.
- August 12, 2023 19:53India vs Malaysia - Lineups
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh.
Malaysia: Hafizuddin Othman, Mujahir Abdu, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsami, Faizal Saari, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Abu Kamal Azrai, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar.
- August 12, 2023 19:47Third place playoff
Japan beats Korea 5-3 in a thrilling match to secure a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
- August 12, 2023 19:36Malaysia road to the Final
beat Pakistan 3-1
beat China 5-1
lost to India 0-5
beat Japan 3-1
beat Korea 1-0
beat Korea 6-2
- August 12, 2023 19:32India road to the Final
beat China 7-2
drew Japan 1-1
beat Malaysia 5-0
beat Korea 3-2
beat Pakistan 4-0
beat Japan 5-0
- August 12, 2023 19:26India vs Malaysia - Head to Head Record
Played: 34 | India: 23 | Malaysia: 7 | Draw: 4
