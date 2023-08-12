India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy: India completes 4-3 comeback win to win 4th title

August 12, 2023 19:15

LIVE STREAMNG INFO

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.