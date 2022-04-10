Hockey Hockey IND vs NED, Junior Women's World Cup LIVE: India trails Netherlands 1-0 at HT in semifinal Three-time champion Netherlands led India 1-0 at half-time in the junior women's hockey world cup semifinal in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2022 17:30 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India faces three-time champion Netherlands in the semifinal of the junior women's world cup. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 10 April, 2022 17:30 IST Three-time champion Netherlands led India 1-0 at half-time in the junior women's hockey world cup semifinal in Potchefstroom on Sunday.The Dutch team opened its account courtesy of a tremendous field goal in the 11th minute by Beetsma Teesa. Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :