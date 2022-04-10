Hockey

IND vs NED, Junior Women's World Cup LIVE: India trails Netherlands 1-0 at HT in semifinal

Three-time champion Netherlands led India 1-0 at half-time in the junior women's hockey world cup semifinal in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

10 April, 2022 17:30 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India faces three-time champion Netherlands in the semifinal of the junior women's world cup.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dutch team opened its account courtesy of a tremendous field goal in the 11th minute by Beetsma Teesa.

