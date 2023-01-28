Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 9-12th place classification match at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
Harmanpreet joins the scoresheet. Sukhjeet sends the delivery to the first castle and the Indian skipper slots the ball into the net. He kept it low and to the right of goal.
India wins a penalty corner! Raj Kumar Pal collects an aerial pass in the circle and then finds the foot of a South Africa player.
India surpasses South Africa in terms of circle penetrations. 4 for India to South Africa’s 2.
Harmanpreet plays an aerial pass for Sukhjeet in the circle but the latter collects it in a way which the referee deems dangerous. A free hit for SA.
South Africa makes a circle entry but Krishan Pathak steps out of his goal to defend. South Africa still keeps the ball.
India too fast for South Africa here. Akashdeep makes a dash into the circle but the ball comes off his foot to allow a free hit to South Africa.
India has opened the scoring. Abhishek it is! A pass is drilled into the SA circle, Abhishek collects it right in front of the goal and smashes it along the ground. 1-0 to the home team.
India wins the ball from Spooner and launches a counter until Spooner fouls Mandeep. A green card for the SA play. A free hit for India but it has to wait before making a circle penetration.
Vivek Sagar Prasad fouled in the South Africa half. A free hit for India.
India with an early entry into the SA penalty circle but Spooner wins it back.
South Africa starts the match with possession from the centre line.
The forward will be taking the field for the 200th time for India.
The last appearance at the 2023 World Cup for India. A matter of pride as it fights for a 9th place. Much was expected from Graham Reid’s side but it has largely been disappointing. The crowd has nonetheless turned up at the Rourkela, hoping for their side to beat South Africa. Action just minutes away!
“You’re play against a team with fast forwards but what I want to see is what I saw in the 2nd half against Japan.”
“We are looking to finish on a high. We’re looking to play a tough game and pull one in the bag against an opponent who we’ve not won against much.”
Gowan Jones, Nduduzo Lembethe, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Jethro Eustice, Guy Morgan, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi, Dayaan Cassiem, Ryan Julius, Connor Beauchamp
Krishan Pathak, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Raj Kumar Pal, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh
Argentina 1-0 South Africa
France 2-1 South Africa
Australia 9-2 South Africa
South Africa 6-3 Malaysia
The worst-ever finish for India is 12th (last place) at the London World Cup in 1986.
India 2-0 Spain
India 2-2 England
India 4-2 Wales
India 3-3 New Zealand (Lost 4-3 on penalty shootout)
India 8-0 Japan
The last time India faced South Africa was in the 2022 Birmingham Games. India won 3-2 with Abhishek, Jugraj and Mandeep getting on the scoresheet.
Played: 16 | India: 11 | South Africa: 1 | Draw: 4
Malaysia 3-2 Japan - 13-16th
Chile 2-4 France - 13-16th
Argentina 6-0 Wales - 9-12th
India
P.R. Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Head Coach: Graham Reid
South Africa
Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok, Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai
Head coach: Cheslyn Gie
India managed to tick a lot of the right boxes in the 8-0 thrashing of Japan a couple of nights ago. But it just didn’t come when it mattered in the World Cup. Now with a chance to seal the 9th place, India will take on South Africa here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.
As Graham Reid put it, ‘the job is only half done’ as the home side continues to play for pride. In the win over Japan, the vulnerabilities in midfield and defence were still on show in the opening 30 minutes. Reid would want to snuff out the ‘oxygen’ (read counter attacks) of the opposition and get a commanding win.
India beat South Africa in their last three meetings since 2022. India won the first two matches with an identical scoreline of 10-2 but in the Commonwealth Games semifinal, South Africa ran Graham Reid’s side close in what was a 2-3 defeat. Goalkeeper Gowan Jones saved 11 of the 13 shots that came his way and the Indian attackers will need to get their radars right and have some luck go their way, too. India cancelled its scheduled training on the eve of the game.
The three field goals and five penalty corner goals with both Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh firing, respectively, the team would have got some much-needed confidence after the disappointment of its early exit.
South Africa coach Cheslyn Gie said his team is relishing the prospect of challenging the hosts in its own backyard and hopes it would serve as a valuable experience for his young players. South Africa got its first win of the tournament on Friday when it beat Malaysia 6-3.
-Aashin Prasad
