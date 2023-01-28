Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 9-12th place classification match at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

January 28, 2023 19:25
11’ IND 2-0 SA

Harmanpreet joins the scoresheet. Sukhjeet sends the delivery to the first castle and the Indian skipper slots the ball into the net. He kept it low and to the right of goal.

January 28, 2023 19:24
12’

India wins a penalty corner! Raj Kumar Pal collects an aerial pass in the circle and then finds the foot of a South Africa player.

January 28, 2023 19:23
11’

India surpasses South Africa in terms of circle penetrations. 4 for India to South Africa’s 2.

January 28, 2023 19:22
10’

Harmanpreet plays an aerial pass for Sukhjeet in the circle but the latter collects it in a way which the referee deems dangerous. A free hit for SA.

January 28, 2023 19:20
8’

South Africa makes a circle entry but Krishan Pathak steps out of his goal to defend. South Africa still keeps the ball.

January 28, 2023 19:18
6’

India too fast for South Africa here. Akashdeep makes a dash into the circle but the ball comes off his foot to allow a free hit to South Africa.

January 28, 2023 19:17
4’ IND 1-0 SA

India has opened the scoring. Abhishek it is! A pass is drilled into the SA circle, Abhishek collects it right in front of the goal and smashes it along the ground. 1-0 to the home team.

January 28, 2023 19:15
4’

India wins the ball from Spooner and launches a counter until Spooner fouls Mandeep. A green card for the SA play. A free hit for India but it has to wait before making a circle penetration.

January 28, 2023 19:13
2’

Vivek Sagar Prasad fouled in the South Africa half. A free hit for India.

January 28, 2023 19:12
1’

India with an early entry into the SA penalty circle but Spooner wins it back.

January 28, 2023 19:11
Off we go!

South Africa starts the match with possession from the centre line.

January 28, 2023 19:09
A milestone for Mandeep Singh

The forward will be taking the field for the 200th time for India.

January 28, 2023 19:08
India’s last game at the World Cup

The last appearance at the 2023 World Cup for India. A matter of pride as it fights for a 9th place. Much was expected from Graham Reid’s side but it has largely been disappointing. The crowd has nonetheless turned up at the Rourkela, hoping for their side to beat South Africa. Action just minutes away!

January 28, 2023 19:06
India coach before the match

“You’re play against a team with fast forwards but what I want to see is what I saw in the 2nd half against Japan.”

January 28, 2023 19:05
South Africa coach before the match

“We are looking to finish on a high. We’re looking to play a tough game and pull one in the bag against an opponent who we’ve not won against much.”

January 28, 2023 18:59
South Africa lineup for the match

Gowan Jones, Nduduzo Lembethe, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Jethro Eustice, Guy Morgan, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi, Dayaan Cassiem, Ryan Julius, Connor Beauchamp

January 28, 2023 18:55
India Lineup for the match

Krishan Pathak, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Raj Kumar Pal, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

January 28, 2023 18:51
South Africa’s results so far

Argentina 1-0 South Africa

France 2-1 South Africa

Australia 9-2 South Africa

South Africa 6-3 Malaysia

January 28, 2023 18:41
India’s worst finish at Hockey World Cup

The worst-ever finish for India is 12th (last place) at the London World Cup in 1986.

January 28, 2023 18:35
India’s results so far

India 2-0 Spain

India 2-2 England

India 4-2 Wales

India 3-3 New Zealand (Lost 4-3 on penalty shootout)

India 8-0 Japan

January 28, 2023 18:28
India vs South Africa - Commonwealth Games 2022

The last time India faced South Africa was in the 2022 Birmingham Games. India won 3-2 with Abhishek, Jugraj and Mandeep getting on the scoresheet.

January 28, 2023 18:17
India vs South Africa - Head to Head

Played: 16 | India: 11 | South Africa: 1 | Draw: 4

January 28, 2023 18:14
Classification Results

Malaysia 3-2 Japan - 13-16th

Chile 2-4 France - 13-16th

Argentina 6-0 Wales - 9-12th

January 28, 2023 17:45
SQUADS

India

P.R. Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Head Coach: Graham Reid

South Africa

Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok, Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai

Head coach: Cheslyn Gie

January 28, 2023 17:44
PREVIEW

India managed to tick a lot of the right boxes in the 8-0 thrashing of Japan a couple of nights ago. But it just didn’t come when it mattered in the World Cup. Now with a chance to seal the 9th place, India will take on South Africa here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.

As Graham Reid put it, ‘the job is only half done’ as the home side continues to play for pride. In the win over Japan, the vulnerabilities in midfield and defence were still on show in the opening 30 minutes. Reid would want to snuff out the ‘oxygen’ (read counter attacks) of the opposition and get a commanding win.

India beat South Africa in their last three meetings since 2022. India won the first two matches with an identical scoreline of 10-2 but in the Commonwealth Games semifinal, South Africa ran Graham Reid’s side close in what was a 2-3 defeat. Goalkeeper Gowan Jones saved 11 of the 13 shots that came his way and the Indian attackers will need to get their radars right and have some luck go their way, too. India cancelled its scheduled training on the eve of the game.

The three field goals and five penalty corner goals with both Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh firing, respectively, the team would have got some much-needed confidence after the disappointment of its early exit.

South Africa coach Cheslyn Gie said his team is relishing the prospect of challenging the hosts in its own backyard and hopes it would serve as a valuable experience for his young players. South Africa got its first win of the tournament on Friday when it beat Malaysia 6-3.

-Aashin Prasad

January 28, 2023 17:41
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

When and where will India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday - January 28, 2023.

At what time will India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?

India vs South Africa classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.