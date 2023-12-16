Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was the India vs Spain bronze medal match delayed?

The junior men’s hockey World Cup bronze medal match between India and Spain was delayed by an hour on Saturday.

The match which was to start at 3:30 PM IST, was delayed to 4:15 PM and later to 4:30 PM IST.

Hockey India clarified that the delay was due to heavy rains.

Spain already defeated the Indian team 4-1 in the pool stages.

On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from a 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.

The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.