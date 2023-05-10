Hockey

India names 18-member team for Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey

India will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia.

PTI
10 May, 2023 14:14 IST
10 May, 2023 14:14 IST
Representative Image: India will be led by Preeti while Deepika has been named the vice-captain. 

Representative Image: India will be led by Preeti while Deepika has been named the vice-captain.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia.

India on Wednesday named an 18-member team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, which begins in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 2.

India will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia.

The Junior Asia Cup is a crucial event for India as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for this year’s FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup.

India will be led by Preeti while Deepika has been named the vice-captain. The goalkeepers in the team are Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari, while Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa have been named as defenders.

The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.

Also Read
Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Australia tour, Savita to lead

India’s forward line will have Mumtaz Khan, vice-captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

“It wasn’t easy to select 18 players for Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other, but I think we selected a strong team. There is lots of talent in India, and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a Hockey India statement.

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake, we know we will have to compete every second, but I’m excited to see where this team can go.” India will begin its campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3, followed by matches against Malaysia (June 5), Korea (June 6) and Chinese Taipei.

The semifinals will be held on June 10, followed by the final on June 11.

Indian Junior Women’s Team
Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari
Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa
Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us