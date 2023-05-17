Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team ready to test its skills against hosts Australia

The Indian women’s hockey team is all geared up to take on hosts Australia on Thursday in the first game of their trip Down Under, where they will play five matches from May 18-27 at MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 17 May, 2023 12:53 IST
New Delhi 17 May, 2023 12:53 IST
The Indian team touring Australia will be captained by Savita Punia.

The Indian team touring Australia will be captained by Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s hockey team is all geared up to take on hosts Australia on Thursday in the first game of their trip Down Under, where they will play five matches from May 18-27 at MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

The Indian women’s hockey team is all geared up to take on hosts Australia on Thursday in the first game of their trip Down Under, where they will play five matches from May 18-27 at MATE Stadium in Adelaide. 

The team led by goalkeeper Savita Punia and vice captained by Deep Grace Ekka will play Australia in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A. The tour is part of the Indian team’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will take place in September-October this year. 

The Indian team will open its tour with a match against Australia on the May 18 before playing back-to-back games on May 20 and 21. The visitors will then compete against Australia A on May 25 and 27. The Australian women’s hockey team is currently ranked third in the world, while the Indian team is ranked eighth. 

Notably, the Indian team left for Adelaide on 14th May and since then it has been training there to get acclimatized to the conditions in Australia. Speaking on the same, captain Savita said, “We are training everyday and even under the lights so that the team get used to the field and circumstances in Adelaide as our matches are scheduled to take place in the evening.” 

Also Read
Indian men’s hockey coach Fulton: Asian Games first target, eye consistency away from home

“We even had our training session this morning, and the team did some gameplay as we are getting ready for our first game tomorrow,” she added. 

Meanwhile, Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian team, said that the team is all geared up to play against Australia. 

“Players are excited and ready to take on Australia. The weather is quite nice here. We are feeling good and are ready to show what we’ve been working on in the last couple of weeks,” Schopman said. 

Interestingly, the India defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It was a historic victory for the Indian team as it was competing in only its third Olympics and qualified for the quarters for the first time, while Australia were three-time gold medallists. 

The Indian team also fought hard against Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match in Birmingham, tying the score at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. However, Australia won the penalty shoot-out 3-0 to make it to the Final, which it lost to England. Meanwhile, India won its third/fourth place match to take the bronze medal home.

India tour of Australia Schedule 
May 18, Thursday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST 
May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST 
May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 13:45 IST 
May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A at 14:15 IST 
May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A at 14:15 IST 

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us