Hockey

It was a memorable debut in Cape Town, says Indian women’s hockey’s newest member Vaishnavi Phalke

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke made her International debut during the Indian team’s tour of South Africa recently where she impressed with a total of three goals against South Africa.

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 15:35 IST
08 February, 2023 15:35 IST
Vaishnavi Phalke in action.

Vaishnavi Phalke in action. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke made her International debut during the Indian team’s tour of South Africa recently where she impressed with a total of three goals against South Africa.

After a series of strong performances with the junior women’s side, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke is ready for the big stage with the senior Indian women’s hockey team.

She made her International debut during the Indian team’s tour of South Africa recently where she impressed with a total of three goals against South Africa. The team secured three victories and one draw against the home side followed by three matches against World No.1 Netherlands, against whom she scored in the first match. 

Talking about her memorable debut, Vaishnavi said, “I was quite surprised when chief coach Janneke announced my name in the squad for South Africa. I didn’t expect to get a call-up for the senior side so early. It also made me quite nervous that I would be playing against a top team like Netherlands.” 

Also Read
Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: ‘Purpose of my life was written very early by my parents,’ says Leander Paes

“But I spoke to the senior players and also Janneke before the match and they really calmed my nerves. They asked me to play simple hockey and not play with any pressure. That gave me some confidence and also scoring goals against quality teams automatically helps you gain confidence,” stated the youngster who marched into the Senior National Camp in September last year after playing for the junior side for about three years. 

Born to a humble farmer’s family in Satara district, Maharashtra, Vaishnavi picked hockey as her first choice when she joined a Government Sports Academy in Pune.

“We were given one year to try different sports and eventually we had to pick one as our choice to pursue. Although my coaches there wanted me to take up athletics as a walker, I absolutely enjoyed hockey and had picked up the skills over a span of nine months in the academy so I ended up choosing hockey,” she recalled. 

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany emerges as unlikely champion thanks to its never-say-die spirit

In 2019, Vaishnavi received her first call-up for Hockey India’s National Program after she had impressed at the 9 th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2019 (A Div) in Kollam, Kerala. 

Once she made her entry into the Junior National Camp, there was no looking back for this youngster as she represented India at the FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup in South Africa last year. She was also part of the team that played the Chile Tour as well as the 5 Nations Tour in Ireland. 

“Now my focus is on taking my performance to the next level, learn from the Senior players in the team and make the best of the opportunity in the National Camp,” she signed off. 

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us