India to resume international hockey with women's tour of Argentina in January

India will resume international hockey after almost an year with the women's national team touring Argentina in January next year.

The squad, which is yet to be announced, will play four warm-up matches Argentina's Junior team and its 'B' team before facing the senior national team in four Tests from January 27 to February 1.

The women's team, led by Rani Rampal, last played an international match on February 5, 2020 in the three-nation tournament in New Zealand where it beat the host 3-0. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the rest of the year as its tours to the Europe and South America were cancelled.

The men's team last featured in the FIH Pro League match against Australia in Bhubaneswar on February 22, 2020 where it beat the Kookaburras 3-1 in the shootout after regular time ended 2-2.

The women's team, which qualified for the Tokyo Olympics next year, finished at ninth in the 2020 world rankings, while the men's team ended the year at fourth.

Here's the full schedule for the India's tour of Argentina (All Timings in Indian Standard Time (IST))