Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey Olympics full schedule, match timings

Indian women's hockey team will open its Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign against world no. 1 Netherlands while the world no 5 men's team will face New Zealand in its first match.

According to the match schedule of next year’s Olympics released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), both the Indian teams will open their campaigns on the first day of hockey competitions.

After New Zealand, India will face world number one Australia on July 26, before taking on Spain (July 28), defending champion Argentina (July 30) and hosts Japan (July 31) in Group A.

The women’s team, which is also clubbed in Group A, will lock horns with Germany on July 27, before meeting Great Britain (July 29), Ireland (July 31) and South Africa (August 1).

The men’s and women’s gold medal matches will take place on August 6 and 7 respectively, the FIH said in a statement.

The Indian men’s team had qualified for the Tokyo Games after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the Olympic qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar in November.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Indian women’s team had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the United Sates 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers at Bhubaneswar.

Indian men's hockey team Olympics schedule (All timings in IST) Saturday, July 25 - India vs New Zealand - 6.30 am Sunday, July 26 - India vs Australia - 3 pm Tuesday, July 28 - India vs Spain - 6.30 am Thursday, 30 July - India vs Argentina - 6 am Friday, 31 July - India vs Japan - 3 pm Sunday, 2 August - Quarterfinals - 6 am, 8.30 am, 3 pm, 5.30 pm Tuesday, 4 August - Semifinals - 7 am, 3.30 pm Thursday, 6 August - Bronze medal match (7 am), Final (3.30 pm)