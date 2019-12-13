Manpreet, Lalremsiami, Vivek nominated for FIH's top hockey honours

Three Indian hockey players have been nominated for the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) prestigious Hockey Star Awards for their performances in the calendar year of 2019. Indian men's team captain Manpreet Singh is contention for the Men's Best Player of the Year award alongside five other international stars.

Teenage sensations Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami are contention for the Rising Star of the Year award in the men's and women's category respectively.

Under Manpreet's leadership, the men's team won the FIH Series Finals in June and secured a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in November, while also registering five consecutive victories in its tour of Belgium in October this year.

Vivek Sagar Prasad's consistent performances in the Indian midfield helped the team reach the finals of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and has also scored three goals in India's Series Finals victory in Bhubaneswar.

Lalremsiami, 19, has been key figure in the women's team's forward line scoring 10 goals in 24 games this year was.

Since the inception of the awards in 1998, no Indian hockey player has managed to bag the coveted awards. The results for the awards will announced by the FIH in February 2020.