Indian men's hockey team wins Moment of the Year award at Sportstar Aces 2022

The Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics won Moment of the Year at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Rupinder Pal Singh accepted the award from former Indian men's hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha.

The Indian men's hockey team mounted a staggering fightback to beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo, for its first hockey medal at the Games since 1980, when it won the last of its eight Olympic gold medals.

"India winning an Olympic medal after 41 years is a very emotional moment," said Moscow Olympics gold medallist and Sportstar Aces jury member M.M. Somaya.

"While I am extremely delighted with this success, it is also important to remember that when you win, that’s not everything. What you do with the win – from an administration’s standpoint – is very crucial. It is important to figure out how you use this win to popularise hockey and make it a television sport and attract more sponsors," Somaya added.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.