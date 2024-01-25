MagazineBuy Print

Indian women’s hockey team beats Namibia 7-2, to face New Zealand in Hockey5s WC quarters

The Indian women’s team won its final Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 against Namibia 7-2 and qualified for the quarterfinals having finished on top of its group.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 18:03 IST , Muscat - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumtaz Khan in action.
Mumtaz Khan in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mumtaz Khan in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women's team won its final Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024 against Namibia 7-2 and qualified for the quarterfinals having finished on top of its group.

It will play New Zealand, the second placed team in Pool D, on 26 th January for a place in the semifinals.  

India came into the game against Namibia with their confidence riding high after back-to-back wins against Poland and the United States of America. 

READ | Deepika, Mumtaz shine as India beat Poland 5-4 in FIH Hockey5s Women’s WC

India had Namibia on the backfoot within no time having scored two goals in the first four minutes of the game. The first goal came from vice captain Mahima Choudhary (3’) while the second was scored by Deepika Soreng (4’).  

No further goals were scored in the first half but it was evident that India were in complete control of the game as the score read 2-0 at half-time.  

Namibia scored its first goal of the game early in the second half with Jivanka Kruger (18’) opening its account but India quickly retaliated as Mahima Choudhary (19’) scored her second goal to help India regain the two-goal lead.  

Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (22’) and Akshata Abaso Dhekale (23’) added to India’s tally before Deepika Soreng (26’) scored her second goal as India led 6-1 with four minutes left on the clock. Ajmina Kujur (28’) too scored for India before Anthea Coetzee (30’) scored Namibia’s second goal as India went on to win the match 7-2.  

