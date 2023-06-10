Magazine

Indian women’s hockey team to tour Germany, Spain in Asian Games build-up

The Indian women will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of Test matches against the German and Chinese national teams during their week-long tour from July 12.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 12:28 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team players greet the spectators before their FIH Women Pro League match against the Netherlands at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
The Indian women’s hockey team will head to Germany and Spain for training and an invitational tournament next month as part of its preparation for the Asia Games in September-October.

The Indian women will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of Test matches against the German and Chinese national teams during their week-long tour from July 12.

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina

Post this exposure tour in Germany, the team will travel to Terrassa, Spain to play a four-nation tournament against South Africa, England and Spain before heading back to the country.

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Games, which is also a qualification event for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Asian Games, which was postponed last year, will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The international exposure tour is funded under the Sports Ministry’s assistance to National Sports Federation scheme and will cover the team and the support staff’s air travel costs, visa fees, boarding and lodging, food expenses, local transportation, and other costs the team might incur.

