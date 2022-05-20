Rajani Etimarpu to lead India in inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey 5s

India has named a nine-member squad for the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from June 4 to 5.

The team will be captained by experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, and Mahima Choudhary will be her deputy. Other members of the Indian team include defenders Rashmita Minz and Ajmina Kujur, and midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti.

The Teams Goalkeeper : Rajani Etimarpu (captain)

: Rajani Etimarpu (captain) Defenders : Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur

: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur Midfielders : Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (vice-captain), Preeti

: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (vice-captain), Preeti Forwards : Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal Standbys : Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur.

Forwards Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics Hockey 5s competition, were also picked, as was Rutaja Dadaso Pisal. Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman, who will accompany the team, expressed excitement ahead of her first outing at Hockey 5s. “I have never coached Hockey 5s in an official tournament so it will be interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety,” said Schopman.

“Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group.”

Other participants in the tournament are Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and host Switzerland.