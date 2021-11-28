Junior Hockey World Cup: Argentina defeats Pakistan to reach quarterfinals

Argentina thwarted Pakistan's strong challenge to post a thrilling 4-3 win in its last Pool D match and enter the quarterfinals of the men's hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Argentina gathered six points from two wins to finish second in its pool and would meet Pool C topper Netherlands, which rode on Miles Bukkens’ five goals to thrash USA 14-0, in the quarterfinals.

Germany, which thumped Egypt 11-0 to finish atop Pool D, would take on second-placed Pool C side Spain.

India will face Belgium, while France will lock horns with Malaysia in the other two quarterfinals. All the last-eight engagements will be held on Wednesday.

Argentina went 1-0 up in the first quarter through Bautista Capurro's 10th minute field goal.

Pakistan fought back twice in an action-packed second quarter. Abdul Rana's penalty corner conversion made it 1-1 before Ignacio Nadrolillo restored the South American side's lead in the 20th minute. Ali Rizwan's penalty stroke conversion made it 2-2 but Francisco Ruiz again put Argentina ahead at the stroke of half-time.

Following a barren third quarter, Ignacio Ibarra widened the lead. Aqeel Ahmed’s 53rd minute penalty corner conversion gave Pakistan hope and Argentina tension, but the latter managed to hold on to its slender lead.

The results

Pool C: Netherlands bt USA 14-0; Spain bt Korea 9-0; Pool D: Argentina bt Pakistan 4-3, Germany beat Egypt 11-0.