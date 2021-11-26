Junior Hockey World Cup: Netherlands wins a thriller

Netherlands and Germany recorded thrilling wins in the men's hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

The Dutchmen, who took early lead through Sheldon Schouten's penalty stroke, relied on Miles Bukkens' penalty corner conversion in the 59th minute to beat Spain 3-2 in a Pool C match.Guus Jansen was the other scorer for the winning side. Borja Lazalle and Pau Cunill led Spain's challenge.

Germany also posted a hard-fought win by an identical margin to take three points against Argentina in a Pool D contest.

Matteo Poljaric, Benedikt Schewarzhaupt and Hannes Muller scored for Germany. Bruno Stellato and Franco Agostini found the target for Argentina.

South Africa rode on Cameron le Forestier's brace to script a convincing 5-1 victory over Chile in a Pool A match. Idrees Abdulla, Peter Jarvis and Jacques van Tonder were the other scorers for South Africa. Agustin Amoroso reduced the margin for Chile.



The results: Pool A: South Africa bt Chile 5-1, Belgium drew with Malaysia 1-1; Pool C: Korea bt United States 5-1; Netherlands bt Spain 3-2; Pool D: Germany bt Argentina 3-2.