MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Junior Hockey World Cup: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India’s 4-2 win over Korea

Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes while Amandeep found the target for India in the 30th minute in the Pool C match.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 18:40 IST , KUALA LUMPUR - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s goalscorers Araijeet and Amandeep celebrate.
India’s goalscorers Araijeet and Amandeep celebrate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India’s goalscorers Araijeet and Amandeep celebrate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Araijeet Singh Hundal struck a hat-trick as India dished out a dominant display to beat Korea 4-2 in its opening pool match of the FIH junior men’s hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes while Amandeep found the target for India in the 30th minute in the Pool C match.

Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for Korea.

India, which had lost to France in the bronze-medal match in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, made a strong start with Hundal scoring in the first quarter off a penalty corner.

The Indians continued their domination by pumping in two goals in the second quarter through Hundal and Amandeep - both field goals - as they were 3-0 up at half-time.

Korea pulled one back though Dohyun midway in the third quarter but India replied soon after with Hundal completing his hat-trick with another field goal.

With a 4-1 lead in the match, the Indians appeared to have slowed down a bit. The Koreans pressed for goals and they were able to reduce the margin with Minkwon finding the target.

India next plays against Spain in its second pool match. Canada is the other country in the four-team Pool C.

India has won the tournament twice (2001 and 2016) and finished runner-up once (1997).

Related Topics

FIH Junior World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Streaming info, head-to-head record, squads, key stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Hockey World Cup: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India’s 4-2 win over Korea
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA Women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
  5. Formula One: Shanghai and Miami to host F1 sprints for first time in 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Junior Hockey World Cup: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India’s 4-2 win over Korea
    PTI
  2. Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: India aims for a winning start, faces Korea in opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. India loses 2-3 to Belgium in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup
    PTI
  4. Hockey India names 24-member men’s team for Five Nations Tournament Valencia 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India goes down 3-4 against Germany in Women’s Junior World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Streaming info, head-to-head record, squads, key stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Hockey World Cup: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India’s 4-2 win over Korea
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA Women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cyclone Michaung: 200 young paddlers stranded in Vijayawada
    PTI
  5. Formula One: Shanghai and Miami to host F1 sprints for first time in 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment