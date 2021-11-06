Junior men’s Nationals to be held in Kovilpatti

For the first time, the Junior National men’s hockey championships will be held in Kovilpatti from December 14 to 25.

The camp for the Nationals will be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from November 10 to December 12. Of the two Indian junior campers, Karthi and Mareeswaran, Karthi will join the camp in Chennai while Mareeswaran has been drafted into the 24-member team for the Junior men's World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5.

“There is a high possibility that Mareeswaran will be part of the main 18-member team. We are getting ready for the Junior Nationals and stay and accommodation for players and officials will be taken care of by National College of Engineering (Kovilpatti),” said Sekar J. Manoharan, president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu here on Saturday.