Karnataka, Chandigarh register impressive wins in Senior Nationals Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship on Wednesday. PTI Pune 15 December, 2021 19:21 IST Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.While Karnataka began the day's proceedings with a 14-0 win over Arunachal in Pool C, Chandigarh trounced Tripura 23-0 in Pool E. Kovilpatti to host Junior National men's hockey championship from December 16 In other matches of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey ended their campaign with a 5-1 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, while in Pool D, Andhra Pradesh registered a 4-1 victory over Uttarakhand.In the last Pool E match of the competition, Manipur defeated Rajasthan 7-3, while Haryana eased past Delhi with a 3-0 margin.Andaman and Nicobar forfeited their Pool D game against Punjab, who were awarded a 5-0 win by default and qualified for the quarterfinal.