Keshav Datt, two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist, cremated Double Olympic gold medal winning hockey player Keshav Datt, who passed away on Wednesday was cremated at Keoratola Ghat in Kolkata on Sunday. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 11 July, 2021 19:40 IST (Front row, from left): Hockey Olympian Dr Vece Paes, Keshav Datt's son Arun Datt and daughter Anjali Datt, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas (fifth, wearing white mask and spectacles) and Hockey Bengal and Bengal Olympic Association president Swapan Banerjee (extreme right, navy blue mask) paying their respects to the mortal remains of double hockey gold medallist Keshav Datt in Kolkata on Sunday. - Special Arrangement Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 11 July, 2021 19:40 IST Double Olympic gold medal winning hockey player Keshav Datt, who passed away on Wednesday, was cremated in the presence of his son and daughter here on Sunday.Datt's son Arun and daughter Anjali arrived here in the morning from London and Copenhagen respectively. They took part in an event, organised by Hockey Bengal (HB) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, where hockey lovers gathered to pay their respects to the legendary player, who won gold medals in the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, hockey Olympic bronze medallist Dr. Vece Paes, HB and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) president Swapan Banerjee and Mohun Bagan General Secretary Srinjoy Bose were among those who paid their tributes to Datt.Datt was cremated at Keoratola Ghat in the afternoon.