Odisha to host 2023 men's hockey World Cup

After successfully hosting the FIH men's hockey World Cup in 2018, Odisha gets another opportunity to host the mega event in 2023. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of the state, announced on Wednesday that the matches will be played in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced earlier in November that India won the rights to host the 2023 event, edging past Belgium and Malaysia, which had expressed interest in hosting the men’s World Cup, and was the only candidate opting for the 2023 window.

The men’s event is set to be held from January 13-29, 2023 while the women’s event will be held from July 1-17, 2022. India edged past Belgium and Malaysia, which had expressed interest in hosting the men’s World Cup, and was the only candidate opting for the 2023 window.

The women’s World Cup would be hosted jointly by Spain and the Netherlands — also the first time the event would be held across multiple countries — in 2022. The FIH had proposed two windows for both events — in 2022 and 2023. The other bidders for the women’s event were Germany (in 2022), Malaysia and New Zealand (in 2023).