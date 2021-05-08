Hockey IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021) M. K. Kaushik, who passed away on Saturday, was a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning Indian hockey team. Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 May, 2021 20:00 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 May, 2021 20:00 IST Former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam presents the Dronacharya Award to M. K. Kaushik at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 19, 2003. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 1/11 M. K. Kaushik seen holding the Olympic Torch at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on June 10, 2004. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 2/11 Coach M. K. Kaushik in a discussion with the Indian team ahead of a tie-breaker during the final against Korea at the 1998 Asian Games. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 3/11 Coach M. K. Kaushik gives instructions to captain Mamta Kharab during a national camp at the Regional Centre of the Sports Authority of India in Bhopal on July 9, 2009. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 4/11 The members of the Indian hockey team photographed before their departure for the Summer Olympics in Moscow, Russia on July 7, 1980. M. K. Kaushik can be seen kneeling (fifth from left). Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 5/11 M. K. Kaushik and Sybil D'Mello in a relaxed mood during a camp. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 6/11 M. K. Kaushik scoops the ball past an onrushing Amarjeet Singh. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 7/11 The ball went like a guided missiIe off M. K. Kaushik's (extreme left) stick to fetch Bombay its first goal against Uttar Pradesh in a keen quarter-final match of the National hockey championship for Rangaswamy Cup at Meerut on March 9, 1983. Bombay won 3-2. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 8/11 The Indian hockey team at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 1980. Standing (L to R): M. M. Somaya, Gurmail Singh, B.S. Chetri, Mr. Balkishen Singh (coach), V. Bhaskaran (captain), Devinder Singh, M.K. Kaushik, Zafar Iqbal, and Amarjit Singh Kneeling (L to R): Mohammad Shahid, Merwyn Fernandes, Rajinder Singh, Surinder Sodhi, A. Schoefield, Charanjit Kumar, Ravinder Pal, and Dung Dung. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 9/11 Indian hockey coaches M. P. Ganesh, M. K. Kaushik, Charles and Budh Singh Chauhan. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 10/11 M.K. Kaushik watches on in the distance during a practice session in New Delhi in 1994. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 11/11