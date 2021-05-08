Olympian and former India hockey coach MK Kaushik passes away

Olympic gold medallist, former India coach, Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Maharaj Kishen Kaushik passed away at a city hospital on Saturday. He was 66. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Kaushik was hospitalised two weeks ago after scans revealed his lungs had been affected with pneumonia despite testing negative for COVID-19 after developing symptoms. His Oxygen saturation levels kept fluctuating, falling as low as 50 at nights after meals, although he remained stable through the day.

His lungs, however, did not get better, and doctors tried life-saving drugs as well. But the situation did not improve. He was put on a ventilator earlier in the day, but that did not help either, his family said. His wife had tested Covid positive but had recovered and returned home a few days back.

RELATED| Ravinder Pal Singh wasn't found wanting in any respect: V. Baskaran

A member of the 1980 gold-winning Olympic side, Kaushik was one of the rare hockey personalities who excelled both as a player and coach. More remarkably, he excelled as a coach with both the men’s and women’s teams, guiding them to the podium at major continental events, including the Asian Games and the Asia Cup. A right-winger, Kaushik was known for his speed and thrust as a player.

RELATED| Ravinder's death a tragic loss, says Muneer Sait

Having retired as Deputy Director of Sports with Haryana, Kaushik was also in charge of the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and later at the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi as part of Khelo India before retiring late last month.