More Sports Hockey Hockey Ravinder Pal Singh wasn't found wanting in any respect: V. Baskaran V. Baskaran, captain of the 1980 Moscow Olympics hockey team, said Ravinder Pal Singh was a complete player. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 08 May, 2021 18:38 IST Ravinder Pal Singh of Machinery Manufacturers Corporation (MMC) scores his side's first goal, scooping past Western Railways custodian Wahid during the quarterfinal of the Aga Khan hockey tournament in Bomaby in May 1983. - The Hindu Archives V. Baskaran, captain of the 1980 Moscow Olympics hockey team, said Ravinder Pal Singh was a complete player. "His basics were sound. He had speed, endurance and strength. He was not found wanting in any respect. He enjoyed his role as centre-half completely and he came at a time when there was a big vacuum in the centre-half position," he said. Ravinder, who played as centre-half in the Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, died on Saturday after battling Covid-19. He was 61. Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID-19 Baskaran said he first met Ravinder in 1979 in Patiala during the pre-Olympic training camp. "He was very young then [19 years old] when I met him with Mohammad Shahid. Both were from the Lucknow Sports Hostel. I loved the way Ravinder played," said the 70-year-old. Ravinder's death a tragic loss, says Muneer Sait On the Moscow Olympics squad, Baskaran said, "It was a settled team with me in left-half position, Somayya in right-half and Ravinder in centre-half." According to Baskaran, Ravinder's best performance at Moscow came during the 2-2 draw against Spain. "He was everywhere, was fearless and played wonderfully well," he said while adding that Ravinder was a regular feature in the Murugappa All-India invitation hockey tournament. He represented the All India Combined State Bank of India team during the 1980s and '90s.