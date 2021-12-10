More Sports Hockey Hockey Gopichand launches Mukesh Kumar's hockey academy The academy is located at the Delhi Public School premises at Nadergul near Hyderabad. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 10 December, 2021 19:58 IST The academy is located at the Delhi Public School premises at Nadergul near Hyderabad. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - S. S. Kumar Team Sportstar Hyderabad 10 December, 2021 19:58 IST India’s chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand formally launched the MK’s Mukesh Kumar Hockey Academy at Delhi Public School (Nadergul) near Hyderabad on Friday.Gopi hoped that the experience and expertise of triple Olympian Mukesh combined with the patronage of the DPS management should go a long way in unearthing young talent. “I am sure the Academy will produce many players who will go to places,” he said.M. Komaraiah, Pro Vice-Chairman of DPS, said they were pleased in joining hands with someone like Mukesh and hoped it would be a new beginning in state hockey.Mukesh assured that he would continue to give his best and live upto the expectations. Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :