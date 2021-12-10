Gopichand launches Mukesh Kumar's hockey academy

India’s chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand formally launched the MK’s Mukesh Kumar Hockey Academy at Delhi Public School (Nadergul) near Hyderabad on Friday.

Gopi hoped that the experience and expertise of triple Olympian Mukesh combined with the patronage of the DPS management should go a long way in unearthing young talent. “I am sure the Academy will produce many players who will go to places,” he said.

M. Komaraiah, Pro Vice-Chairman of DPS, said they were pleased in joining hands with someone like Mukesh and hoped it would be a new beginning in state hockey.

Mukesh assured that he would continue to give his best and live upto the expectations.