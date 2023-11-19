MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big

Haryana’s Sanjay was the star player of the match, scoring six goals against Gujarat.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mareeswaran Sakthivel (Blue jersey-9) Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in action against Himachal during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Sunday.
Mareeswaran Sakthivel (Blue jersey-9) Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in action against Himachal during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mareeswaran Sakthivel (Blue jersey-9) Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in action against Himachal during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Defending champion Haryana opened its campaign with a mammoth 22-1 win over Gujarat in a Pool A match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Sunday.

Sanjay was the star player of the match, scoring six goals.

ALSO READ: Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals

Host Tamil Nadu won both its matches, defeating Assam and Himachal to top its group and reach the quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu has been playing well in the Nationals, and it has been really efficient in making penalty corners count, which is a good sign in the knock-out stage. TN can take enough rest as the quarterfinals begin on November 25.

In the last match of the day, Odisha thumped Arunachal 27-0 in a Pool H match.

The results
Pool A: Haryana 22 (Deepak 4, Sumit 6, Vishal Antil 9, 38, Sanjay 10, 27, 29, 34, 45+57, Kohinoopreet Singh 11, Abhishek 13, 17, 21, 51, Mandeep Mor 15, Rajant 18, 42, Manpreet 23, Yashdeep Siwach 33, 60, Joginder Singh 38) bt Gujarat 1 (Yash Mahendrabhai Rathod 44).
B: TN 13 (B. P. Somanna 4, S. Mareeswaran 5, 48, 51, G. M. Pruthvi 8, K. Selvaraj 9, 28, 50, C. Dinesh Kumar 11, 57, S. Karthi 27, 34, Sundarapandi 44) bt Himachal 1 (Shubham 55)
C: Karnataka 5 (Shesha Gowda 33, B. Yathish 43, Nachappa Ir 47, B. Sudev Abharan 56, Raheel Mouseen Mohd. 60) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 0.
H: Delhi 6 (Abhishek Rana 7, Rahul Garai 22, Aman Khan 40, Gursimran Singh 57, Vashudev 58, 60) bt Telangana 1 (Ranjit Chand Bhavani 49); Odisha 27 (Nilam Xess 2, 3, 15, 32, Matiyas Dang 4, 34, 47, 54, 60, Ashis Kumar Topno 11, 25, 49, Prasad Kujur 13, 14, 39, 53, Shilanand Lakra 18, 22, 44, Amit Rohidas 20, 37, 53, Rosan Minz 25, Kerobin Lakra 28, Rajan Kandulna 37, 51, Prajukt Nas 56).

Related Topics

Men's National Hockey Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS 219/3 (39); Australia on cusp of 6th title
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big
    Team Sportstar
  3. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final Live Reactions: Fans react as Smith doesn’t review lbw decision
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS 219/3 (39); Australia on cusp of 6th title
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big
    Team Sportstar
  3. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final Live Reactions: Fans react as Smith doesn’t review lbw decision
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment