National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big

Defending champion Haryana opened its campaign with a mammoth 22-1 win over Gujarat in a Pool A match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Sunday.
Sanjay was the star player of the match, scoring six goals.
Senior Women's Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals
Host Tamil Nadu won both its matches, defeating Assam and Himachal to top its group and reach the quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu has been playing well in the Nationals, and it has been really efficient in making penalty corners count, which is a good sign in the knock-out stage. TN can take enough rest as the quarterfinals begin on November 25.
In the last match of the day, Odisha thumped Arunachal 27-0 in a Pool H match.
The results
