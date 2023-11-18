MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals

Sangita Kumari, recently crowned the rising star of the tournament at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, started the scoring as Railways beat Union Bank 5-1.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 19:03 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
India’s most experienced hockey player Vandana Katariya (left), who won the Asian Champions Trophy recently, scored one of the five goals for Railways.
India’s most experienced hockey player Vandana Katariya (left), who won the Asian Champions Trophy recently, scored one of the five goals for Railways. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s most experienced hockey player Vandana Katariya (left), who won the Asian Champions Trophy recently, scored one of the five goals for Railways. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Oil Corporation and Railways expectedly remained unbeaten in their respective pools, winning their final league games on Saturday to advance into the semifinals of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women inter-department championships at the Shivaji Stadium here.

While Railways registered an easy 5-1 victory against Union Bank to top Pool A, IOC overwhelmed Sashatra Seema Bal 8-0 for its third consecutive win in Pool B and set up a semifinal clash with Sports Authority of India. Railways will face SSB in the other semifinal.

IOC, boasting of a bulk of the national team players, had to wait till the 23rd minute for its first goal as SSB kept a tight defence and did not allow any space, clearing any attempts at the goal with goalkeeper Alpha Kerketta stepping up repeatedly.

Despite taking control, IOC was unable to find a way past. It took a deflection from captain Udita in IOC’s fourth penalty corner to break the deadlock before she added another and Baljeet Kaur got one to go 3-0 up at half time. Once the defence was breached, the second half was all about IOC as the girls stayed put in the SSB half and scored at will.

RELATED: National Men’s Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala

In the morning, Railways had little trouble against Union Bank, dominating the play despite not exerting itself all the way. Sangita Kumari, recently crowned the rising star of the tournament at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, started the scoring in the 17th minute while Devika Sen scored two. Akansha Singh pulled one back for Union Bank in the 58th minute.

The other Pool A game saw SAI beat UCO Bank Academy 5-0 to finish second on the table and reach the last four. All India Police Sports Control Board finished its campaign on a high with a 10-0 win against Tamil Nadu Police to finish 3rd in Pool B, Sonal Tiwari scoring five goals for the winner, three of them within six minutes.

The results:
Pool A: RSPB 5 (Devika Sen 2, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Shilpi Dabas) bt Union Bank 1 (Akansha Singh), SAI 5 (Kanchan Kerketta 2, Yogita Bora 2, Lalrindiki) bt UCO 0
Pool B: IOC 8 (Rajwinder Kaur 2, Baljeet Kaur 2, Udita 2, Pinki, Bhateri) bt SSB 0, SSB 2 (Maxima Ekka, Preeti) bt AIPSCB 10 (Sonal Tiwari 5, Pragya Mourya 2, Jyoti, Sushma Kumari, Yashika Negi) bt TNP 0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vandana Kataria /

Sangita Kumari /

RSPB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Top five player battles to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: Remaining calm under pressure will be key for India, says Raina
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Punjab, Haryana favourites in National men’s hockey championships
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Top five player battles to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana, Sangita help Railways storm into semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: Remaining calm under pressure will be key for India, says Raina
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment