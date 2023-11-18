MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National men’s hockey c’ship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala

Uttar Pradesh notched a 13-1 win against Kerala in a Pool G match.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 17:44 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Kumar (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh Hockey scoring a goal against Kerala Hockey during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Saturday.
Sumit Kumar (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh Hockey scoring a goal against Kerala Hockey during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sumit Kumar (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh Hockey scoring a goal against Kerala Hockey during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Sumit Kumar scored six goals in Uttar Pradesh’s huge 13-1 win over Kerala in a Pool-G match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Saturday.

The results
Pool B: Himachal 4 (Kapil 5, Vikram 14, Gujrot Singh Sangha 34, Harsukhpreet Singh 59) bt Assam 0.
F: Jharkhand 10 (Royan Soy Murum 5, Vijay Xess 13, Michael Topno 17, 26, Anurud Bhengra 22, Dilbar Balra 44, Noyel Topno 47, 59, Kujur Lovelight 50, Kongari Joseph 56) bt AP 2 (Hitesh Lekkala Rao 2, Venu Gorrela Gopal 53); Chandigarh 4 (Yograj 14, 15, Vishaljit Singh 17, Maninder Singh 40) bt Goans 2 (Issub Sayyed 3, 5).
G: Le Puducherry 4 (S. Suriya 23, Vinodhan 37, Veerathamizhan 41, R. Ranjith 59) bt Rajasthan 3 (Akhtar Shoyab 15, 45, Vijendra Singh Rathore 27); UP 13 (Sumit Kumar 17, 19, 37, 44, 47, 48, Shivam Anand 8, Faraz Mohd. 10, Sunil Yadav 17, Manish Yadav 21, Pawan Rajbhar 22, Lalit Negi 40, Arun Sahani 54) bt Kerala 1 (Shahanul Shafas Kv 58).

Related Topics

Men's National Hockey Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National men’s hockey c’ship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. VAR likely in domestic competitions from 2025-26 season: AIFF
    PTI
  3. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  5. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. National men’s hockey c’ship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab, Haryana favourites in National men’s hockey championships
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National men’s hockey c’ship: Sumit Kumar scores six in UP’s 13-1 win against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. VAR likely in domestic competitions from 2025-26 season: AIFF
    PTI
  3. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  5. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment