Odisha CM Patnaik announces award of Rs 1 crore for each player if India lifts Hockey World Cup 

Ahead of the FIH men’s hockey World Cup 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced award of Rs one crore for each player if India won the World Cup title. He wished them the very best and hoped they will emerge champions.

Patnaik inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela.

India will field an 18-member squad for the World Cup scheduled with Harmanpreet Singh been named captain of the Indian team, while Amit Rohidas will be his deputy for the marquee event.

India is clubbed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. The Men in Blue will play its opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, followed by its second pool D match against England.. Harmanpreet’s side will travel to Bhubaneswar for its third pool match against Wales.

