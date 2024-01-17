FIH Olympic Qualifiers: Udita proves to be a solution for India’s Penalty Corner woes

After a shocking 1-0 loss to the USA in its opening fixture of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here, India’s qualification route to the semifinals had become tricky. The host had plenty of chances, including seven Penalty Corners. However, lack of clarity during the PC routines, combined with some stunning goalkeeping from USA’s Kelsey Bing, made sure that the equaliser never came.

India entered its second Group B match against New Zealand on Sunday in a must-win situation and scored within 40 seconds of the push back. However, the Black Sticks made it 1-1 soon, and the pressure was back on Savita Punia’s team.

The goal that restored India’s lead and perhaps, the belief in the capacity crowd at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium, came from a PC in the 12th minute after Lalremsiami was tackled from behind and umpire Wanri Venter blew the whistle while pointing towards the Kiwi goal with both arms. Vaishnavi Phalke injected the ball, and Monika halted it cleanly, but goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon blocked the slap shot from the player wearing jersey no. 18.

ALSO READ: FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India eases past Italy, advances to semifinals

However, Sonika won another PC as she hit the rebound into an opponent’s body. This time, the no. 18 went through the legs of defender Casey Crowley, stationed at the left post, and struck the backboard, much to the delight of the spectators braving the cold weather. Two minutes later, Beauty Dung Dung made it 3-1 with no more goals till the final hooter.

That player with ‘18’ on her back was defender Udita. Not only was it a crucial goal for the team, but personally, for Udita, it was the best way to celebrate her 26th birthday.

With Vandana Katariya ruled out due to injury, and experienced drag flickers Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur not being part of the squad, coach Janneke Schopman was asked about the potential PC takers before the tournament began. One of the five names the Dutchwoman mentioned was Udita. “Udita is developing her skill from the top of the circle,” she had said.

The defender from Haryana, who started her career as a forward before a major injury forced the positional change, justified Schopman’s trust not once but thrice.

Udita (R) with a special jersey celebrating her 100th appearance for the country alongside captain Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In its match against Italy on Tuesday, India only needed a draw to edge New Zealand for the second and last semifinal spot from Group B. Once again, India got off to a blistering start as Salima Tete earned a PC inside the opening minute, and Udita found the back of the net with a slap.

In the 5-1 win over the Italians, India’s last goal too, came via a successful PC conversion from Udita in the 55th minute. Another outstanding performance on another special night - the defender had just played her 100th match for the country.

For Udita though, the responsibility of PCs is not something new. “I have been practising taking PCs throughout my career. It is just that the team had many drag-flickers before. Now, that number has decreased. It also depends on how the opposition’s PC defence is,” said the 26-year-old.

ALSO READ: FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Germany, Japan secure semifinal berths

Udita has been a member of the Indian squads in recent successes - Asian Games silver and bronze in the last two editions, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze, titles at FIH Nations Cup 2022 and Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

She was also there on the turf in Tokyo three years ago when India heartbreakingly lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Olympics.

On Wednesday, India will look to confirm its ticket for the Summer Games in Paris with a win over World No. 5 Germany in the semifinals, and another special performance from Udita could be the key to victory.