CRPF beats CCSCSB in the National women's inter-department hockey championships

In other matches, the Sports Authority of India beat Defence Sports Control Board 30-0; Steel Plants Sports Board beat UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 9-2

Y.B.Sarangi
KOLKATA
23 October, 2021 21:09 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sports Authority of India beat the Defence Sports Control Board by a 30-0 margin. - Getty Images

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) beat Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) 5-2 in the National women's inter-department hockey championships here on Saturday.