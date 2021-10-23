Hockey

CRPF beats CCSCSB in the National women's inter-department hockey championships

In other matches, the Sports Authority of India beat Defence Sports Control Board 30-0; Steel Plants Sports Board beat UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 9-2

KOLKATA 23 October, 2021 21:09 IST

 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) beat Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) 5-2 in the National women's inter-department hockey championships here on Saturday.

The results: Sports Authority of India bt Defence Sports Control Board 30-0; Steel Plants Sports Board bt UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 9-2; CRPF bt CCSCSB 5-2.

